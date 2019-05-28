Posted: May 28, 2019 11:40 AMUpdated: May 28, 2019 11:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management resumes briefings with the National Weather Service.

Briefings will continue, Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox said, as long as rain threats continue. There are chances for severe weather next weekend as well as Tuesday night that they want to monitor.

Efforts to control Copan and Hulah Lake levels and the levels at the Caney River were discussed Monday afternoon.

The area, Cox said, should only see minor issues aside from flash flooding on roadways if rain amounts stay around an inch Tuesday night.

Anything beyond an inch would lead to adjustments to the area lake and river levels.

Cox stressed the importance of driving with caution. He said that you should pay attention to barricades as well. That will prevent unnecessary water rescues that could put you and others at risk.

If severe weather strikes Tuesday night, you can listen our coverage on KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM. You can also listen on your mobile device by downloading the free Bartlesville Radio App.