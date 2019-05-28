Posted: May 28, 2019 11:54 AMUpdated: May 28, 2019 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

A Disaster Declaration gets approval from the Washington County Commissioners Tuesday.

The Declaration was put in place for May 20th, 2019 and lasts 30 days until the Commissioners, if they so choose, extend the end date. The Emergency Management Act of 2003 limits it to 30 days unless there is a dire need to extend the date.

Chairman Mitch Antle said the County will remain in this until they officially see an end.

Mitigation efforts with the flooding issues in Washington County, Antle said, have been working. He added that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has done an excellent job in terms of communication.

The volume of water the Copan and Hulah Lake Dams have been able to hold during the runoff is phenomenal to Antle.

"Washington County is incredibly blessed to be where it is," Antle said.

None of the Commissioners, however, what to minimize individual losses. It is hard to be excited, Antle said, when people are suffering like those individuals to the south are suffering.

Chairman Antle said he is grateful the collective community is doing okay. Damage estimates are unknown at time since most of the County remains under water.