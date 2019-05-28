Posted: May 28, 2019 12:51 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 12:51 PM

CJ Downum

Coffeyville is celebrating their 150th Downtown Street Party and wants you to be a part of it. Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candi Westbrook talks more about the celebration.

The celebration starts at 7:30 in the morning on June 1st and is an all-day event. Some general activities include an Art show, Corn Hole Tournament, and a Native American Dance Performance.

A few downtown activities are kid games and wagon tours, live music, and vendors. There are live bands all day starting at noon going to 10. Some of the bands that will be performing are Seth Riley, Straight Away, and The Red Dirt Rangers, Also look out for the special guest, Joe Brooks. Candi Westbrook shares her thoughts on the music that will be offered at the celebration.