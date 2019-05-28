Posted: May 28, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 2:06 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning and everyone was there to talk about the flooding rains that have impacted the county over the last several days.

An emergency proclamation was passed at the meeting to make sure the county gets all available resources to recover from the storm. That proclamation will ensure that Osage County is covered when it comes to infrastructure and individual homes.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said if residents have more than four feet of water in their home, it is considered destroyed. Thus far, he has seen 120 homes fall into this category. This doesn't take into account infrastructure such as city hall buildings and police stations. Roberts did add that there aren't many power outages to report at this time.

The American Red Cross from Buffalo New York is helping the county in any way they can. There is a temporary dump set up in Avant where people can take items that have been destroyed by the recent rainfall. The county might have to pay for that initially, but they should get reimbursed by FEMA.

Also at the meeting, District one Commissioner Randall Jones proposed a rough draft to the other commissioners on new policies and procedures to be implemented at the Osage County Fairgrounds. This item got tabled so that they could have more time to look at the new proposals.

Jones also brought up the idea of having a new email system for the county. No action was taken on this agenda item.

A remodel to the bathrooms at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena will be coming soon, as the commissioners awarded the bid to J and L Associates for $78,700. They expect it will take 60 working days to complete the project.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.