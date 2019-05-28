Posted: May 28, 2019 2:11 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 2:11 PM

Max Gross

Widespread flooding in Northeast Oklahoma has caused a considerable amount of damage. Locally, Washington, Osage and Nowata Counties all declared disaster emergencies.

In the wake of this the Washington Osage Baptist Association is offering to help those effected by the floods. Volunteer Jeff Potter says the organization can offer help in several different ways.

Right now the team will focus on aid in Bartlesville before expanding to other areas. Potter says the Baptist Disaster Relief Team does all work free of charge.

Potter says the team is seeking out areas where aid is necessary, but encourages anyone who needs help to contact them at 918-335-1255.