Posted: May 28, 2019 3:17 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been a busy time for Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts and he is doing everything that needs to be done to make sure the county gets all of the proper resources it can with the recent heavy rainfall.

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioner meeting, Roberts had the commissioners sign an emergency proclamation to aid in funding.

Roberts added that there is a temporary dump site set up in Avant where people can bring items that have been destroyed by the storm.

Jones said the flooding will affect other parts of the county, such as many road maintenance projects getting delayed.

There is still a shelter set up in Avant. The American Red Cross from Buffalo New York is helping the county. Several church groups and organizations are in the area helping out. Two organizations from Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Katrina are hoping to come up and help. Gov. Kevin Stitt has been to the county twice. After Monday's meeting, Roberts was going to the County Health Department to ask that temporary clinics be set up so that people who had been in the flood waters could get a tetanus shot.