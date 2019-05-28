Posted: May 28, 2019 3:22 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 3:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant after an alleged assault on a family member. Hayleigh Huckaby appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing felony charges of domestic abuse assault and a battery for an incident that occurred April 19.

According to an affidavit, a witness alleges that Huckaby came to a residence on Fleetwood Drive in Bartlesville. Huckaby then asked the victim to give her some money. When the victim refused Huckaby allegedly attacked her by grabbing her leg and pulling her by her hair. Officers observed open cuts on the victim’s leg as well as clump of hair around the area where the alleged attack occurred.

Another resident of the home has a protective order against Huckaby. She claimed that Huckaby continuously threatens the victims. The second victim claims that she had not reported any of the protective order violations because she is scared that Huckaby might act on her threats.

Bond was set at $2,500.