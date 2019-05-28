Posted: May 28, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 3:48 PM

CJ Downum

Saturday June 1st, starting 8 a.m. is Dewey’s 28th Annual Antique Show. This exciting event is being brought to us by Gail Inman the show manager in Dewey. The event will take place in Washington County Fair Building 1109 N. Delaware St. Dewey OK. 74029 and is sponsored by the Antique and Collectibles Association. There is a $4 admissions fee and Inman will explain why.

There are over over 100 booths at the show and with dealers from more than 6 states. From Circus memorabilia to Fine China, Deweys 28th Annual Antique Show has it all. Gail Inman has more on what will be present at the show.

For more information go to www.facebook.deweyantiqueshow.com