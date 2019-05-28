Road Closures in Bartlesville Continue to Mount

May 28, 2019

Tri County Tech Cancels Graduation Ceremony

Ty Loftis

Tri County Tech has canceled its graduation ceremony for this evening, which was scheduled to take place at the Bartlesville Community Center. 

A threat of more flooding rains and severe weather in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties prompted the cancelation. 

Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields said: "We are proud of our graduates and their accomplishments this year. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that continue to be affected by the tragic weather in our area."


