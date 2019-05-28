Posted: May 28, 2019 3:50 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 3:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Tri County Tech has canceled its graduation ceremony for this evening, which was scheduled to take place at the Bartlesville Community Center.

A threat of more flooding rains and severe weather in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties prompted the cancelation.

Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields said: "We are proud of our graduates and their accomplishments this year. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that continue to be affected by the tragic weather in our area."