Posted: May 28, 2019 3:50 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 3:50 PM
Tri County Tech Cancels Graduation Ceremony
Ty Loftis
Tri County Tech has canceled its graduation ceremony for this evening, which was scheduled to take place at the Bartlesville Community Center.
A threat of more flooding rains and severe weather in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties prompted the cancelation.
Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields said: "We are proud of our graduates and their accomplishments this year. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that continue to be affected by the tragic weather in our area."
