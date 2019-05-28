Posted: May 28, 2019 5:06 PMUpdated: May 28, 2019 5:06 PM

Max Gross

An Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball player has already signed a professional contract just a few weeks after the conclusion of the Eagles regular season. Pitcher Tyson Cronin signed to play for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association, an independent league team in Nebraska. Cronin made his pro debut on Friday for Lincoln. He started and went 4 1/3 innings while allowing three runs and striking out four hitters.

In his two years at Oklahoma Wesleyan Cronin accomplished quite a bit including a 20-1 record with a career 1.85 ERA. In 2018, Cronin was a 2nd team NAIA All-American and KCAC Pitcher of the Year. This past season Cronin was named 1st Team All-KCAC.