Posted: May 29, 2019 3:32 AMUpdated: May 29, 2019 4:06 AM

Garrett Giles

River levels are on the decline in the area. The Caney River inBartlesville currently sits at 16.7-feet. It is projected to be at 14.9-feet by 7:00 Wednesday night.

The Copan Lake Dam flood gates are open between half a foot and a foot. 4,354 cubic feet of water is being released from the dam. The flood gates are open half a foot at the Hulah Lake Dam. 4,174 cubic feet of water is being released there.

The Verdigris River near the City of Coffeyville almost caused major issues on Memorial Day as waters got as high as 25.8 feet. A few more inches and water would have broken the levee in Coffeyville. The Verdigris River by Coffeyville now sits at 23.2-feet. The river is predicted to drop to 21.1-feet there.

Down in Nowata County, flooding remains a major issue. The Verdigris River near Lenapah is 37-feet. It is projected to reach 36.5-feet by 7:00 tonight. Reports indicate that US-169 north of Nowata have seen issues and has the potential to close. US-169 south of Nowata in the Rogers County area is closed between Talala and Watova.