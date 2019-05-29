Posted: May 29, 2019 6:25 AMUpdated: May 29, 2019 6:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Board of Education recognizes Truity Credit Union for its endless support for the school district. Superintendent Chuck McCauley said they recognized them during their May meeting.

Truity Member of Business Development Sara Freeman presented a check for $14,500 which represented the latest installment to the district proceeds from Truity's Bartlesville Bruins Debit Card.

The Bruin Spirit card has been offered by Truity since 2009 and has raised about $85,000 to date for student activities and athletics. Anyone with a Truity checking account can sign up for the card. A portion of the processing fees on each transaction goes to the schools.

Superintendent McCauley added that Truity matches grants with the Bartleville Public Schools Foundation. He said the BPSF has been able to hit their target over the years thanks to endless support and hard work.

Over the last three years, $300,000 has been raised. The STEM curriculum called "Project Lead the Way" that is in all district elementary schools. Two modules are already in place and all four modules will be in place over the next four years.

The district states that they are grateful for Truity Credit Union and other community partners who invest in Bartlesville's present and future via their public schools. In 2017, Truity made a three-year commitment to donate $200,000 to district programs to benefit students, schools, parents and teachers.