Posted: May 29, 2019 6:58 AMUpdated: May 29, 2019 8:13 AM

Garrett Giles

The fight over the opioid crisis rages on in Oklahoma. Drug companies are being sued by the State of Oklahoma for fueling the State's opioid addiction crisis.

Washington County Suicide Prevention Coalition member Nolan Jones explains the growing concerns with the opioid crisis. Here are the statistics:

One person dies every 20 minutes in America because of an opioid overdose.

Every 25 minutes, a baby is born with an opioid addiction.

Jones said these are some of the sad, hard stats that they have to work with all over Oklahoma. He said the lawsuits started yesterday in Cleveland, Oklahoma against two Oklahoma companies.

Attorneys for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and Johnson & Johnson delivered opening statements Tuesday. They told a Cleveland County judge that the products they manufactured were heavily regulated by state and federal agencies and addressed an important need for pain management.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the powerful painkillers led to the “worst man-made public health crisis in U.S. history.”