Posted: May 29, 2019 8:24 AMUpdated: May 29, 2019 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Many if not all roads that were closed in the City of Bartlesville due to flooding have been re-opened. Public Works Department staff is assessing conditions. We will continue to keep you up-to-date as the day progresses.

Currently, Johnstone Park, all athletic fields and portions of Pathfinder Parkway remain closed. Roadways that were closed but could re-opened as waters recede back into the Caney River in Bartlesville Wednesday include:

The intersection of Hensley and Wyandotte

The 200 Block of Woodrow and north Therodore

Some portion of north Seminole

Shawnee Avenue from 16 th Street south to Hillcrest

Hillcrest from 20th Street to Skyline

Virginia Avenue between Herrick and the Oak Park Housing Addition

Lupa between Theodore to north Johnstone Avenue (includes Park Street and north Jennings)

Tuxedo Boulevard between Wyandotte and Quapaw

and the Will Rogers Road near the Bartlesville Municipal Airport

The City of Bartlesville still advises that you use caution in these areas. They ask that you use safety precautions in all flooding situations. Do not drive into or play in floodwater. Doing so is dangerous and could result in serious harm or death.