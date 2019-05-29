Posted: May 29, 2019 9:52 AMUpdated: May 29, 2019 11:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier warns you not to cross barricades. Those barricades are in the roadways to prevent you from getting stuck in flood waters.

Commissioner Bouvier referenced 2016 House Bill 2249 that makes crossing barricades illegal in the State of Oklahoma. He said he wants to push for better enforcement of this law.

Talks with Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen have taken place when it comes to being tougher when it comes to enforcing the barricade law. Sheriff Owen agreed with the Commissioners that more needs to be done to prevent people from crossing barriers.

Preliminary numbers indicate that there have been 45 to 50 water rescures performed in Washington County alone. Most of the water rescues involved motorists.

Commissioner Bouvier said Tuesday that there are fines up to $250,000 included in House Bill 2249. You could also spend up to a year in jail.

This needs to be known, Bouvier said. There have been water rescues that have put many people at risk, and road signs and barricades have been tampered with.

"This has got to stop," Commissioner Bouvier said.

Section 1-H of House Bill 2249 states further that persons convicted for breaking the law will be ordered to pay restitution in the amount equal to the actual costs of the emergency response. They also will have to pay for damages to repair or replace lost or damaged emergency equipment.

Lastly, anyone caught crossing barricades illegally where an injury or death occurs will be held liable for the occurrence.