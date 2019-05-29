Posted: May 29, 2019 10:30 AMUpdated: May 29, 2019 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Relief for flood victims in the City of Bartlesville is available. Bartlesville First Church is offering 100 Atwoods buckets full of supplies that they are calling “Flood Cleaning Buckets” to flood victims.

Administrative Assistant and Youth Associate Cyndi Chamberlain said the church was seeing what was happening to the community. She said they know the clean-up process is harder than waiting for the water to recede. This is there way to be ready when the water final goes down.

Their church sits on the eastside of town. Most of the children in their ministry live on the westside of town where the flood waters from the Caney River had the most impact.

Chamberlain also lists the supplies they have in the Flood Buckets. Those items include:

Trash bags

Bleach

Dish Soap

Work Gloves

Air Deodorant

Bug Spray

Sponges

Lowe's also donated items to Bartlesville First Church on Tuesday. Items from them include cases of water and gatorade, snakcs, toilet paper and paper towels.

Chamberlain said most of the Flood Buckets were purchased by Bartlesville First Church. Atwoods gave them a reasonable discount and a $50 gift certificate to help. Monetary donations to continue the Flood Bucket campaign are welcome.

If you or someone you know could use a flood disaster bucket, drop by Bartlesville First Church located at 4715 Price Road. Volunteers help fill buckets below.

(Photo courtesy: Bartlesville First Church)