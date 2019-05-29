Posted: May 29, 2019 11:39 AMUpdated: May 29, 2019 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

A schedule of events for the 85th annual Osage County cattlemen’s Convention has been released. The event starts on Tuesday, June 11 and runs through Sunday, June 16th.

Tuesday will be highlighted with the grand opening of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum, which will be located at 201 E. 6th Street in Pawhuska.

The kickoff party to the convention will take place on Thursday at the Pioneer Woman Event Center. Tickets for that event can be purchased at the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce.

Friday will feature a trade show at the Osage County Fairgrounds beginning at 10 in the morning. A Cattlemen’s Luncheon will follow the trade show. A BBQ dinner will take place at 6:30 that evening and a dance featuring the Rick Cook Band will take place at 9. Gates open at 8 and tickets cost $10 at the gate.

Breakfast will be served at 8 on Saturday with a rodeo to take place at 6 in the evening.

A Cowboy Church Service will take place at 9 in the morning on Sunday with the 65th annual Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping event to take place at 1 in the afternoon.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to visittheosage.com. You can also call Jeanne Strom at 918-287-4170. We will have more on the Osage County Cattlemen’s Convention as the event draws near.