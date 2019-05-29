Posted: May 29, 2019 12:07 PMUpdated: May 29, 2019 12:21 PM

The Civitan Park also known as The Dinosaur Park gets some attention this week.

The shadow cover over the playground equipment for the Bartlesville park was damage beyond repair back in April when severe weather struck the area. High winds was caused the damage to the structure.

Equipment aside from the shadow cover was unaffected by the high winds. Children and parents continue to use the Dinosaur Park when skies are clear. The sun only shines a little brighter on park goers.

The Bartlesville City Council this week proposed $7,000 in its 2019-2020 budget for a new cover for the Dinosaur Park.