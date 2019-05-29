Posted: May 29, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: May 29, 2019 3:10 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested on a warrant from a March incident in which he threatened a semi-truck driver with a firearm. Tanner Moss appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of outraging public decency and transporting a loaded firearm.

According to an affidavit, a victim claims that he saw a red pickup driven by Moss enter the roadway on Highway 75 in Dewey. The victim was driving a semi and claimed that Moss was trying to run him off the road. The victim flashed his high beam lights at Moss.

At the next stoplight, Moss rolled down the window and allegedly pointed a handgun in the direction of the semi-truck driver. Police later pulled over Moss’ vehicle further down Highway 75 near county road 3800. Moss was placed under arrest. A search of his vehicle produced two handguns in the center console.

Moss posted a $2,000 bond. He is due back in court on June 26.