Posted: May 29, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: May 29, 2019 3:09 PM

CJ Downum

A Broken Arrow man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Kevin Walden is facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance for an incident that occurred on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Tuesday around 3:00 pm an officer was dispatched to the intersection of 1800 and 4020 road in Bartlesville. The officer found Kevin Walden sitting in a silver Chevy Blazer unaware of his person, place, and time. The officer questioned the Walden on where he was and how long he had been driving. Walden replied with “Afton” and he had claimed to be driving for 13 hours.

The officer observed that Walden had pinpoint pupils, slow speech, and no awareness of his surroundings. The officer asked Walden if he had been under the influence of marijuana. Walden did admit to smoking marijuana “a couples of days ago”. A glass smoking pipe was found in the Chevy, commonly used for methamphetamine and a small container of methamphetamine, which weighed a total of 5.6 grams.

Bond for Walden was set at $3,500. Walden is due back in court June 5th