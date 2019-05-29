Posted: May 29, 2019 2:02 PMUpdated: May 29, 2019 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Commissioner for District One, Randall Jones, has been wanting to make a few policy changes as to how things are ran at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Jones presented a rough draft of those proposed changes at Tuesday's commissioner meeting and it was decided that it would be best if everyone had time to look over those changes before taking any action. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney says there are still too many unanswered questions.

Jones has explored what other counties do in that situation.

The Commissioners ultimately decided to table this agenda item to next Monday.