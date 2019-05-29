Posted: May 29, 2019 2:32 PMUpdated: May 29, 2019 2:32 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council discussed a budget proposal for the fiscal year 2019-2020 at special meeting on Tuesday night. The council had just one action item on the agenda before convening into a workshop session regarding the budget. The council gave its approval for the final plat for the Bison Trails Apartments which will be located at Bison Road and Nowata Road. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman gives an update on the project.

Chief Financial Officer for the City Jason Muninger then presented the 2019-2020 budget. Muninger said there is no major changes or surprises regarding the budget. The new budget includes funds set aside for two new police officers to help with traffic enforcing. Also, an additional $10,000 is expected to be set aside for the CityRide public transportation service. The city is also incorporating a 2.5% raise for all city employees.

$3.4 million will be available in the capital improvements fund. That is provided by the half-cent sales tax voted on by Bartlesville residents. Several other maintenance projects are included in the budget. No action was taken during the workshop session.