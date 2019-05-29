Posted: May 29, 2019 2:51 PMUpdated: May 29, 2019 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioner meeting, District Obe Commissioner, Randall Jones made a proposal to make a change to the county e-mail system.

The system would cost $400 plus a fee for each person who had an account. Osage County Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy said if the system only accepts credit cards the county wouldn't be able to use the system because the county doesn't have a credit card. Bellamy added that e-mails addressed to the person who held her position previously are finally disappearing.

Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. let Bellamy know that there is a new automated system that will let senders of emails know when they send it to the wrong person. The Commissioners decided to table the item so that they could get more information on how to possibly pay for the system.