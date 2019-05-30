Posted: May 30, 2019 3:41 AMUpdated: May 30, 2019 5:42 AM

Garrett Giles

The Copan and Hulah Lake Dams remain open at half a foot. Combined, the floodgates are releasing 6,479 cubic feet of water.

As for river levels, the Verdigris River near Lenapah in Nowata County sits at 35.7-feet.The National Weather Service has projected the river to be at 34.1-feet by 7:00 tonight. The flood stage for the Verdigris River near Lenapah is 30-feet.

The Caney River in Bartlesville sits at 14.21-feet. On Tuesday, the river crested at 17.82-feet. The Caney River is projected to drop to 12.5-feet by 7:00 tonight. That is below the 13-foot Flood Stage.

The Verdigris River at Coffeyville sits at 22-feet currently. By 7:00 tonight, the river should drop to 18.4-feet. That is four inches from the 18-foot Flood Stage.