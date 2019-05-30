Posted: May 30, 2019 5:56 AMUpdated: May 30, 2019 5:58 AM

Garrett Giles

Children’s Musical Theater in Bartlesville will present a childhood favorite that will offer a bit of a chill to your upcoming, hot June.

Disney’s Frozen Junior Camp will be presented by CMT. Camp dates are scheduled to take place Monday, June 10th and will last until Friday, June 28th. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., your child will be able to rehearse and prepare for CMT’s presentation of Frozen at the end of the month.

Performances are scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th. Your child would play as a Frozen character on those dates at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Children’s Musical Theater has opened registration for their Frozen Jr. Camp. Children ages 6 through 13 can register. You can sign-up your child online at CMT-On-Stage.com. For more information, you can call CMT at 918.336.0558.