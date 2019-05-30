Posted: May 30, 2019 6:45 AMUpdated: May 30, 2019 6:52 AM

Two attractions to Sunfest in Bartlesville will make a comeback this year. Events are scheduled to take place at Sooner Park.

A car show will be taking place on Saturday, June 1st with registration kicking off at 8:00 that morning. A water fight will also take place that day at 3:00 p.m.

While all events are inclusive to all ages, there are a few things available for your kids to enjoy. Sunfest Board Member Pam Patteson said there will be a Friday Fun Night for kids.

A movie will take place at the band shell at Sooner Park Friday, May 31st at dark. Members of Bartlesville's Masonic Lodge will be handing out free popcorn.

This year's movie is Disney's "Planes: A Fire and Rescue." Patteson said they will have fun activities leading up to the movie's start to keep everyone entertained.

Patteson said free pony rides will return to this year's Sunfest celebration. They are happy that DSR is sponsoring the event because it allows all kids to ride for free. Patteson said there used to be a charge to ride.

Sunfest kicks off this Friday, May 30th and will last until Sunday, June 2nd in Bartlesville.