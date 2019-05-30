Posted: May 30, 2019 1:15 PMUpdated: May 30, 2019 4:03 PM

Ty Loftis

A much needed remodel is finally coming to the bathrooms of the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena. The Board of Osage County Commissioners had sent out bids for construction companies to make the remodel and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said they finally heard back from JL & Associates LLC on Tuesday with an offer of $78,700.

The company expects they will need 60 working days to complete the project. The commissioners had requested the project be complete in six weeks. There was discussion on how they could hopefully work around that.

The commissioners ultimately decided to let JL & Associates LLC do the project and they will start as soon as possible.