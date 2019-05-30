Posted: May 30, 2019 1:29 PMUpdated: May 30, 2019 3:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with 16 felony counts of animal cruelty after refusing to let Washington County Deputies rescue animals from his property amid high flood waters. 76-year-old Joseph Purrington was taken into custody during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, deputies responded to a call about an elderly couple trapped in the second floor of their home due to high flood waters. The residence was located near County Road 2100 in rural Bartlesville. Deputies used a boat to make contact with Purrington at a second story window. Purrington refused an offer to be rescued.

Deputies then asked if they could attempt to rescue 11 horses on the property that were in neck deep water. Purrington said no and allegedly told the deputies to get off his property. Deputies then received an order for emergency removal. All of the horses were rescued and appeared hypothermic, malnourished and exhausted.

The State of Oklahoma also cited other animals including a donkey and a dog had drowned on the property. Bond for Purrington was set at $1,000. He is set to appear on the felony status docket on June 7.