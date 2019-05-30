Posted: May 30, 2019 2:11 PMUpdated: May 30, 2019 2:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man racked up several charges while being picked on a warrant for an assault incident from December 2018. Schott Henshall appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of placing bodily fluids on a government employee, assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and eluding.

According to an affidavit, an officer recognized Henshall while he was riding a bicycle on Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The officer discovered active warrants and placed Henshall under arrest. Henshall then began kicking the back window of the police car while he was detained. Henshall then began hitting his face on the cage of the patrol car which caused his mouth and nose to bleed.

While being booked into the Washington County Jail, Henshall spat on multiple officers before a spit hood was placed over his face.

In December 2018, Henshall was involved in an incident with his mother in which he threatened her with a tire iron and then drove off in her Mercedes SUV. The State of Oklahoma deemed Henshall as threat to the community. Bond was set at $100,000.