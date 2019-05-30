Posted: May 30, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: May 30, 2019 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The water in Osage County has finally began to recede and as a result, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts can begin assessing the damage.

Roberts adds that various organizations have came into the county over the past week to aide in clean-up efforts.

Roberts added that there have been a lot of other groups step up and help with food and supplies for families in need.

Finally, Roberts stresses it is important to stay patient as his crew can only reach so many homes and structures a day.