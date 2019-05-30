Posted: May 30, 2019 3:22 PMUpdated: May 30, 2019 3:22 PM

Max Gross

In the midst of widespread flooding several church organizations have come to the forefront of the relief effort around Bartlesville and northeast Oklahoma. City Church in Bartlesville has dug into helping the local community ever since floodwaters started rising on May 20. Outreach Pastor Samuel McCullough says the relief efforts have been ongoing since then.

City Church also held an event in the Kenilworth neighborhood where free food was given out to several people in need. The church also handed out what it is calling, ‘compassion bags’ filled with food items and cleaning supplies. A team took some of these items to Avant, an Osage County town which saw considerable damage during the storms. McCullough says some people are very happy to be getting help during a time of need.

McCullough says there is a standing offer for anyone around the area that needs a house gutted due to flood damage. City Church has teams that will do the work free of charge. McCullough says the greater Bartlesville community has responded in a major way.

You can contact City Church at 918-335-7777