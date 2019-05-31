Posted: May 31, 2019 3:30 AMUpdated: May 31, 2019 3:46 AM

Garrett Giles

All roadways in the City of Bartlesville have re-opened.

However, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation still has State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey closed off. All athletic fields, Johnstone Park and portions of Pathfinder Parkway remain closed by the City of Bartlesville until further notice.

The Caney River crested at 17.8-feet on Tuesday, May 28th. The river sits at 12-feet today and will continue to drop. The Verdigris River near Lenapah in Nowata County should remain in the moderate flood stage Friday as the river sits at 33-feet.