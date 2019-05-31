Posted: May 31, 2019 11:44 AMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:25 PM

The Dewey Fire Department is ready to unwind a bit now that flood waters in the area have receded. Flooding struck the area on Monday, May 20th and persisted for a week in a half in the Dewey area.

During that time, Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schuler said they took 27 calls in 7 days. He said the Dewey Fire Department normally gets an average of 32 calls per month.

Water rescues were also performed in the Dewey area (pictured below - crews prepare for a water rescue) Chief Schuler said they wanted to take a proactive stance on the situation to keep Dewey residents safe.

This is Schuler's first year as Dewey's Fire Chief. He said he felt nervous about what could have happened.

In those moments of uncertainty though, Chief Schuler said he and his crews were always thinking ahead and what might happen. He said being prepared kept them from being caught off guard.

Dewey Fire, Chief Schuler said, was grateful for the U.S. Army Corps of engineers and Washington County Emergency Management during those trying times. He said they communicated well with them and kept most of the City of Dewey from going under water.

Chief Schuler added that they will be ready for the next flood show rains next week cause more problems for the Dewey area. For now, they will enjoy getting a little bit of a break.