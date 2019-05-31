Posted: May 31, 2019 11:51 AMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The 35th Annual OKM Music Festival has a mission to inspire your children with music and entertainment.

There are kids’ activities that take place every day of the festival, which starts on Saturday, June 8th. On Tuesday, June 11th, Production Manager Cassie Mihm said the beloved Prince and Princess Tea will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Father Lynch Hall located at 8th and Keeler in Bartlesville.

Kid friendly teas, scones, sandwhiches and and pastries will be offered. Cassie Mihm said tea etiquette will be taught as well.

OKM Music Chairman Mary Lynn Mihm said Kathy Stewart will play a harp during the Prince and Princess Tea event. Kids can enjoy games and interact with Stewart as she plays the harp.

Mary Lynn Mihm said "it is a magical moment that truly makes it a Prince and Princess tea."

Prince and Princesses will make guest appearances during the inquisitive event for your child.

This is the only program for children that requires payment. Space is limited. Children and adults cost $14 separately.

To purchase tickets or to see the other free Children’s Programming for the 35th Annual OKM Music Festival, visit okmmusic.org