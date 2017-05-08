Posted: May 31, 2019 11:54 AMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:56 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska for a regular scheduled meeting.

John Blickensderfer from Guy Engineering will be at the meeting to propose an eight-year transportation plan that would better the county.

The commissioners will consider declaring an emergency act on a building that was damaged by a tornado. The building, which is located in Fairfax, presents safety and health hazards to citizens. There will also be discussion and possible action taken to have some buildings in the city of Fairfax torn down.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.