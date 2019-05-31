Posted: May 31, 2019 12:00 PMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Pump’N Pete’s north of Dewey sees two pumper trucks and an army of fire fighters arrive on scene Friday morning.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schuler said one of three heat and air units was overheating. He said an "electrical burn smell" was detected was they discovered the issue.

Responders at Pump’N Pete’s had the unit shut off for good measure. Chief Schuler said they also killed the power in the bathroom area.

An electrician and a heat and air professional came to the scene to look into the situation further.

The power is believed to be okay to be left on at Pump’N Pete’s near Dewey. Chief Schuler said they will only have to keep the one heat and air unit off until repairs are made.

(Photo courtesies: Tina Romaine and Dewey Fire)