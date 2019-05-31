Posted: May 31, 2019 12:01 PMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dewey School Board will meet for a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building to discuss a number of items.

Amanda Guilfoyle will be appointed as a Dewey School Board of Education member.

The School Board will look to approve the attendance policy for this coming school year, along with a transportation contract with Tri County Tech and a physical therapy services renewal with MoveUP PLLC.

During the consent agenda, the board will approve last month’s financial report, along with fundraisers for the high school cheer squad and the softball team.

Personnel matters will also be discussed.

The meeting begins at 6 in the evening for those interested in attending.