Posted: May 31, 2019 12:12 PMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening for a regular scheduled meeting. Elected officials will be appointed and contracts will be signed.

The Council will ratify the election of Dr. Jamie Bennett and Mr. Drew Ihrig to three-year terms as trustees of the Bartlesville Development Authority. They will also appoint City Councilman Jim Curd Jr. and Vice Mayor Alan Gentges to serve on the Bartlesville Community Center Management Committee for the Tower Center at Unity Square.

The City of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Public Library will sign a contract with Johnson Controls for preventative maintenance on the library’s HVAC system. That contract will run from July 1 through the end of the year.

A public hearing will be held so that citizens can voice their opinions on how the city should use the funds from the community development block grant. There will also be a public hearing to adopt the proposed budget by the City of Bartlesville for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The meeting takes place at City Hall and will start following the Bartlesville Education Authority and Bartlesville Municipal Authority Special Meetings. Those meetings will start at 7 in the evening.