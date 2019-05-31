Posted: May 31, 2019 12:25 PMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The new Washington County Clerk will be sworn in Monday morning in Bartlesville.

District Judge Linda Thomas will swear in Annette Smith to the clerk position during the Washington County Commissioners meeting. Marjorie Parrish is retiring from the position.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Commissioners will declare a Stylistic Q Fujitsu as surplus.

Later in the meeting, they will acknowledge the receipt of a letter from The Journey Home regarding Jason Mantooth, the Manager of the Washington County Fairgrounds. Newly sworn-in clerk Annette Smith will also have a letter acknowledged as received. Her letter regards requisitioning and receiving officers.

The Washington County Commissioners will convene at 9:00 a.m. on Monday in the Commissioners' Meeting Room on the second floor of the Administrative Building in Downtown Bartlesville.