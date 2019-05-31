Posted: May 31, 2019 12:34 PMUpdated: May 31, 2019 12:42 PM

Amendments to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget will be discussed by the Dewey City Council on Monday night. This budget amendment is for the City of Dewey and the Dewey Public Works Authority.

Next, the Council will consider and possibly vote on approving an ordinance to amend and increase the City of Dewey’s USE Tax to 3.4-percent.

A contract between the Dewey City Council and the Washington County Historical Society will be discussed and voted on as well.

The Dewey City Council will convene at 7:00 p.m. Monday at Dewey City Hall located along Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will follow.