Posted: May 31, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: May 31, 2019 2:27 PM

Max Gross

State senators and representatives alike shared gratitude for the great work put in by emergency management personnel, first responders local government officials during widespread flooding across the area.

District 10 representative Judd Strom, who represents parts of Washington, Nowata and Osage Counties said he was blown away by how matters were handled locally.

The topic of emergency management was discussed curing KWON’s Capital Calls. Senator Julie Daniels says that often these services can get overlooked in the budget but they are essential.

Even after surveying the area, politicians, like local officials are still unsure of just how damage was caused by the storms. Many say the recovery efforts could take longer than a month.