Posted: Jun 01, 2019 9:10 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2019 9:10 PM

Max Gross

One man is dead following a police-involved shooting that occurred on Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville Saturday evening. Bartlesville Police confirmed that the suspect was shot after an altercation with police and died on the scene. Captain Jay Hastings says police responded to a call around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

No name has been released. However, it is believed the subject was a male in his 30s or 40s. Hastings says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is interceding in the investigation. This is protocol when an officer is involved in an incident. We will have more information on this situation when it becomes available.