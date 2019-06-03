Posted: Jun 03, 2019 7:17 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2019 9:12 AM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music's 35th Annual Music Festival kicks off this Saturday at the Bartlesville Community Center! The weeks’ worth of fun, music and entertainment includes exciting events for your children as well.

Chairman Mary Lynn Mihm said Le Theatre de Marionette is a family favorite who will present their piece called “Silly Strings” on Monday, June 10th.

They will perform at Ambler Hall from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. next Monday. Expect to see handmade, hand carved marionette puppets like Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. Other popular stars will take puppet form that day.

Also on Monday, Chairman Mihm said Tamika Straw will have Story Time, Music and Art at the Bartlesville Public Library from 10:00 to 11:30 in the morning. All Children's Programming aside from the Prince and Princess Tea on Tuesday, June 11th is free to you and your children.

OKM Music will hold a kick-off party on Saturday, June 8th at 3:00 in the afternoon. Tickets and information about any and all events can be found on their website, okmmusic.org.