Posted: Jun 03, 2019 7:50 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2019 7:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Now that flood waters have receded, it is time to talk about disaster assistance. Nowata County Emergency Management's Executive Director Laurie Summers said it is a must for the area.

The public assistance side (i.e. parks, roads, bridges, infrastructure and public buildings), Summers said, is definitely going to be given. Individual assistance, however, people need to fill out a survey and report the damages you face as well as your address.

That survey can be found at www.damage.ok.gov. The survey will allow the County to go out and assess the individual damages to your business, property or residence.

Without that piece, Summers said they cannot document how much damage the people in Nowata County have sustained. She said they need to get assistance to the people in the County.

It is difficult to bring in the proper resources if they do not know about the damage.

She said if you do not have internet access or do not understand how to fill out the form, you can get a hold of Nowata County Emergency Management. They will assist you through the process. You can give them a call at 918.273.0175.

As a side note, Summers said First Church of God in Nowata is offering some resources to those in need at this time.