There’s a new Clerk in Washington County. Annette Smith has worked for the County for 29-years and said being named the new Clerk is a surreal feeling and that she is excited to take over.

Smith was sworn into the new roll of Washington County Clerk Monday by District Judge Linda Thomas. Smith spent the last 12-years working under Marjorie Parrish as the First Deputy.

Parrish retired from the position at the end of May 2019. Working under Parrish, Smith said, was an honor. She said she learned a lot from her teacher and mentor.

Carrying on the office atmosphere Parrish had in place is what Smith wants to do in her new role. There will be some software changes, however, that will increase productivity.

Smith said they will be working with KellPro out of Duncan. KellPro takes care of the County's purchasing payroll on top of other things. According to Smith, the system is great to use.

Software updates aside, Smith said she is grateful the Washington County Commissioners chose her to fill Parrish’s shoes. She said she could not ask for a better group of people to work with.

The new First Deputy is Reba Crawford.

Below: Commissioner Mitch Antle scrapes away former Clerk’s name to make way for Smith’s name.