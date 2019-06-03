Posted: Jun 03, 2019 2:02 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2019 2:22 PM

CJ Downum

A Bartlesville man was arrested after possessing a stolen vehicle. Timothy Remington appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, Early Monday morning a Bartlesville police officer found a vehicle with a Kansas license plate in the possession of Remington Timothy. The officer had the plate numbers ran and dispatch informed the officer that the vehicle was reported stolen in Arkansas City, Kansas. The officer then detained both Remington and his friend. Remington was arrested for aforementioned charges and hanother man was arrested on a warrant and other drug charges.

Remington saw his bond set at $7,500. He is due back in court on June 21st.