Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested on charges of domestic abuse assault and battery after a Sunday morning incident. John Gage appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday in front of judge Russell Vaclaw.

According to an affidavit, the victim was seen running down 5th street in Dewey yelling for help. The victim claimed that her husband was going to kill her and her children. She claims the two had been fighting for several weeks. The dispute turned physical as Gage allegedly pushed the victim onto the couch and began punching her while making threatening remarks.

The victim was then allegedly put in a headlock before she was able to slip away and run to neighbor’s house down the street for help. Officers then arrived on the scene and placed Gage in custody. The victim showed officers several bruises and marks stemming from the incident.

An emergency protective order was granted for the victim. Bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.