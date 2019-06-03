Posted: Jun 03, 2019 6:12 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2019 6:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said 35-year-old Oologah resident Thomas Goodeyes Gay died the Saturday, June 1st at approximately 8:00 pm after being shot by Bartlesville Police.

The incident occurred that evening after BPD responded to a home in the 1300 block of SE Madison in Bartlesville. Gay’s father called police to the home saying he wanted his adult son who was visiting to leave.

Hastings said the father described his son’s behavior as possibly being high, acting very paranoid and combative toward others. He said two Patrol Officers arrived and spoke to the father outside the residence. Both Officers then entered the home to speak to Gay, who was in a back bedroom.

Once officers made contact with Thomas, a struggle began and officers deployed a taser. A short time later, Hastings said officers were advised by radio that shots had been fired, that the suspect was down and that they needed Fire and Ambulance at the scene.

Gay was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Bartlesville Police requested the OSBI to respond and investigate the shooting. The two Officers involved have been placed on Administrative leave. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and State Medical examiner’s Office are working on the investigation.