Posted: Jun 03, 2019 7:22 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2019 8:07 PM

Max Gross

Several budgetary housekeeping items were approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council. Budgets were approved for the fiscal year 2019-2020. City Clerk Jason Muninger presented the budget at a workshop session last Tuesday.

However, a few changes were made over the course of the week. City staff felt that in response to the policed-involved shooting on Saturday evening it would be appropriate to fund body-worn cameras for all police officers. City manager Mike Bailey explains the process.

In total, 55 cameras are set to be purchased for $155,000. Those funds will be included in the budget for the new fiscal year.

Budgets were also approved for the Capital Improvements Program and the Bartlesville Development Authority. The city staff also opted to choose a community development block grant project to make renovations and improvements to Veterans Park on Virginia Avenue. The city has over $157,000 set aside for that venture.

Also, the city awarded bids for construction of the pirate ship at Johnstone Park, a loader truck for the water department and pipe enlargement.