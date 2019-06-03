Posted: Jun 03, 2019 7:52 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2019 7:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dewey City Council met for a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening and approved the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget for the Dewey Public Works Authority.

The Police Department sees more than $650,000 of this money, while the Fire Department gets $80,000 and the Library receives over $75,000. City Manager Kevin Trease says things are going well for the city financially.

The City Council approved a 3.4 percent increase in the City of Dewey’s USE Tax rate.

The City Council also approved a contract between the city of Dewey and the Tom Mix Museum. A contract was also approved between the City and the Washington County Historical Society.

The next regular scheduled city council meeting will be Monday, June 17 at City Hall Downtown Dewey.